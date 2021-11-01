Credit Suisse Group Boosts BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €65.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €62.00 ($72.94) to €65.00 ($76.47) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €61.00 ($71.76) to €63.00 ($74.12) in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.50. 142,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,805. The stock has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.97.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. Analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

