Credit Suisse AG Sells 949,225 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,323,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 949,225 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Nokia worth $33,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

