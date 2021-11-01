Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Sun Communities worth $37,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities stock opened at $195.98 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.36. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.88, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

