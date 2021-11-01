Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,918 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $36,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,477 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,180,000.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

MAXR opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,655.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.