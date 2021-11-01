Credit Suisse AG Has $38.62 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306,685 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of KeyCorp worth $38,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. South State Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 111.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 28.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

