Credit Suisse AG Has $31.15 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Brown & Brown worth $31,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.