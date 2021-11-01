Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $35,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $408.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 0.42. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $396.17 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

