Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.41% of Credicorp worth $40,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Credicorp during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 194.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 887.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $129.66 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.27.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.80%.

BAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

