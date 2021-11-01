Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.350-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.

Crane stock opened at $103.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. Crane has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $106.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.07.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.75.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $451,372.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $807,418. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 34,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

