Corsair Gaming (CRSR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corsair Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Corsair Gaming worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRSR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

