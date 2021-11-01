Cormark Increases Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target to C$23.00

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$17.50 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$13.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a quick ratio of 37.62 and a current ratio of 39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$223.55 million and a P/E ratio of 10.23. Chesswood Group has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$13.89.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 1.7300001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In related news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.47 per share, with a total value of C$48,184.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,873,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,497,174.32. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,700 shares of company stock worth $123,417 over the last 90 days.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.