Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cerner by 38,761.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 484.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,889 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after buying an additional 1,514,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,728,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cerner by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after buying an additional 1,035,549 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,275. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

