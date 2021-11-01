Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 24.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 16.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 11.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $73.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $75.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

