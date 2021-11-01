Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $299,000 Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,849,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.73.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $247.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.24. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $216.17 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

