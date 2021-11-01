Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,576 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 1,679.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 520,118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in LG Display by 24.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 540,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 104,937 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 308.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LG Display by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 37.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 109,645 shares in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CLSA cut LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LG Display has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

LG Display stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $12.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38.

LG Display Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

