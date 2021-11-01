Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 512 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 433.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,544 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 427.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,309,000 after buying an additional 1,038,037 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 42.0% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,967,000 after buying an additional 916,550 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $48,006,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after buying an additional 879,579 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $53.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.49. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.43, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

