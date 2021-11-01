Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Financial Survey

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and First Colombia Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 22.82% 23.73% 10.44% First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Copper Mountain Mining and First Colombia Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.49, indicating a potential upside of 47.27%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than First Colombia Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and First Colombia Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.51 $37.52 million N/A N/A First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than First Colombia Gold.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats First Colombia Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About First Colombia Gold

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and advancement of natural resource, energy, and real estate projects. Its project portfolio includes Boulder Hill Gold and South Idaho Silver. The company was founded on September 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.