Convex Finance Market Cap Hits $1.01 Billion (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $20.09 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $30.79 or 0.00049779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00073336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00101725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,907.77 or 1.00094910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.26 or 0.06983542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 72,047,985 coins and its circulating supply is 32,730,934 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.