Contrasting Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Affirm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zillow Group and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group 3.70% 3.63% 2.34% Affirm -48.51% -32.07% -9.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Affirm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $3.34 billion 8.03 -$162.12 million ($0.42) -251.71 Affirm $870.46 million 49.49 -$430.92 million ($2.54) -63.98

Zillow Group has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Affirm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zillow Group and Affirm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 2 7 16 0 2.56 Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $159.36, indicating a potential upside of 50.74%. Affirm has a consensus price target of $121.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.54%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Affirm.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Affirm on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

