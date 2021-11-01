Contrasting Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Wix.com alerts:

This table compares Wix.com and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -17.58% -86.14% -12.03% Grom Social Enterprises -129.43% -69.57% -42.74%

91.4% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wix.com and Grom Social Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 5 16 0 2.76 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wix.com currently has a consensus target price of $282.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.91%. Given Wix.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wix.com and Grom Social Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $988.76 million 10.54 -$165.15 million ($3.15) -59.03 Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 7.48 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wix.com.

Summary

Wix.com beats Grom Social Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.