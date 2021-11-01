Contrasting First Advantage (NYSE:FA) & Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) and Maximus (NYSE:MMS) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Advantage and Maximus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 0 8 0 3.00 Maximus 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Advantage currently has a consensus target price of $24.64, suggesting a potential upside of 31.78%. Maximus has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.25%. Given First Advantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Maximus.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Advantage and Maximus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maximus $3.46 billion 1.50 $214.51 million $3.39 24.95

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Maximus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maximus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and Maximus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage N/A N/A N/A Maximus 7.44% 23.25% 11.44%

Summary

Maximus beats First Advantage on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products. It also post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc. engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment includes process solutions, program management, as well as system and software development, and maintenance services for various United States federal civilian programs. The Outside the U.S segment comprises of national, state, and county human services agencies with a variety of business process services, and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education institutions, and other human services programs. The company was founded by David V. Mastran in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

