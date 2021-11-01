Contrasting Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) & BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Camden National has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Camden National pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Camden National and BOK Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 1 1 0 2.50 BOK Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17

Camden National currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.24%. BOK Financial has a consensus target price of $96.29, suggesting a potential downside of 4.83%. Given Camden National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than BOK Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 35.38% 13.24% 1.41% BOK Financial 32.94% 12.35% 1.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camden National and BOK Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $207.69 million 3.43 $59.49 million $3.95 12.05 BOK Financial $2.11 billion 3.31 $435.03 million $6.19 16.34

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services; lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network; and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

