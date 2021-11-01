ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). ContraFect reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ContraFect.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14.

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

CFRX traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. 791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,851. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContraFect (CFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.