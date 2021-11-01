Continental Resources (CLR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Continental Resources to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Continental Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.