Continental Resources (CLR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Continental Resources to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Continental Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.19.
Continental Resources Company Profile
Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.
