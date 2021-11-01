Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) PT Lowered to $24.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSTM. TheStreet raised Constellium from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.83.

CSTM opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Constellium has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.62.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 639.81% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth about $182,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

