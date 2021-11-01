Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) PT Lowered to $24.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSTM. TheStreet raised Constellium from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.83.
CSTM opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Constellium has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.62.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth about $182,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
About Constellium
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
