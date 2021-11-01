CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONMED in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $146.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.84. CONMED has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $147.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in CONMED in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

