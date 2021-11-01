Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Conifer reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million. Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%.

CNFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 38,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. 13,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

