Comparing Viad (NYSE:VVI) & HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM)

Viad (NYSE:VVI) and HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viad and HRsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00 HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.21%. Given Viad’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than HRsoft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viad shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of HRsoft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Viad has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HRsoft has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and HRsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad -92.11% -86.57% -15.20% HRsoft N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viad and HRsoft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $415.43 million 2.19 -$374.09 million ($5.85) -7.58 HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HRsoft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viad.

Summary

Viad beats HRsoft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands. The Pursuit business group refers to the collection of iconic natural and cultural destination experiences. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

HRsoft Company Profile

HRSoft, Inc. engages in the provision of talent management software. Its products includes applicant tracking, compensation planning, total rewards, stay interview, performance management, and content management software. The company was founded by Michael Mullarkey on May 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Maitland, FL.

