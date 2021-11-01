Comparing Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) & Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Pacific Valley Bank alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pacific Valley Bank and Landmark Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 24.18% N/A N/A Landmark Bancorp 31.29% 15.85% 1.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Landmark Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.83 $3.25 million N/A N/A Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 2.05 $19.49 million N/A N/A

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank engage in the provision of financial services. It includes deposit products such as checking, savings and money market, and certificate deposits, and online solutions like online banking, bill pay,remote deposit, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. The firm serves customers who operate a small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families residing in Monterey County. The company was founded on September 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.