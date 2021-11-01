COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Short Interest Update

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of COMPANHIA ENERG/S stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.12. 35,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,474. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

