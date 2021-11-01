COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Short Interest Update

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of COMPANHIA ENERG/S stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.12. 35,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,474. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17.
COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.