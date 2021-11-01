Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $30.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.11.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,538. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

