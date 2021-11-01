Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) by 106.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.58% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUST. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

MUST stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $23.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.