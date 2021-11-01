Collective Price Reaches $0.86 on Top Exchanges (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Collective coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a market cap of $224,627.79 and approximately $604.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00049454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00223322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00097457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

