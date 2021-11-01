Coin Artist (COIN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Million

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00002610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $14,221.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00051128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00220992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00095707 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

