Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.8 days.

CGEAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $86.95. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

