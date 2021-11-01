Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the September 30th total of 55,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 747,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter worth $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter worth $67,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCNC opened at $1.67 on Monday. Code Chain New Continent has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 77.55% and a negative net margin of 182.00%.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

