CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 68,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

