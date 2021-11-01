CNH Partners LLC Invests $515,000 in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.14% of COVA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COVA stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

