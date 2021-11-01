CNH Partners LLC Has $961,000 Stock Position in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 221.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,580 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in CHP Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CHP Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in CHP Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CHP Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in CHP Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

CHP Merger stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. CHP Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

