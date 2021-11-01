CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGAC opened at $9.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

