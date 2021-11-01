CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of CNA stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,783. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNA Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 422.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.