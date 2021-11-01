Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.81 million. On average, analysts expect Clovis Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLVS opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.78. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clovis Oncology stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

