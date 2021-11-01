Clearwater Paper (CLW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLW stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $698.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.02. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearwater Paper stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

