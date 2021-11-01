Clearwater Paper (CLW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CLW stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $698.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.02. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.81.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.