Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.00

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 2446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

