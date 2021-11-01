CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 8.6%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.01. 42,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,124,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLSK. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of $754.89 million, a PE ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. On average, analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 5,193.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

