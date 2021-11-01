Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will post sales of $3.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $12.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.40 million, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $29.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

NASDAQ:CRXT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,211. Clarus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.