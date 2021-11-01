City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.39 Million

Brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to announce $41.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.92 million to $42.31 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $41.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $161.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.95 million to $163.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $169.44 million, with estimates ranging from $164.49 million to $177.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow City Office REIT.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in City Office REIT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

CIO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

