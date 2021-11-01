Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 108,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,532. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

