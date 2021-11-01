Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,300 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock opened at $69.67 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.