CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.30. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTPCY remained flat at $$4.86 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CITIC has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.54.
CITIC Company Profile
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.