CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.30. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTPCY remained flat at $$4.86 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CITIC has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

